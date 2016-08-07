版本:
Olympics-Boxing-Men's lightweight last 32 results

Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic boxing men's lightweight last 32 results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
Sunday, 7 August
David Oliver Joyce (Ireland) beat Andrique Allisop (Seychelles) 3-0     
Amnat Ruenroeng (Thailand) beat Ignacio Perrin (Argentina) 3-0          
Sofiane Oumiha (France) beat Teofimo Andres Lopez Rivera (Honduras) 3-0 
Reda Benbaziz (Algeria) beat Mahmoud Abdelaal (Egypt) 3-0               
Adlan Abdurashidov (Russia) beat Thadius Katua (Papua New Guinea) 3-0   
Enrico La Cruz (Netherlands) beat Lai Chu-En (Taiwan) 2-1               
Saturday, 6 August
Anvar Yunusov (Tajikistan) beat Shan Jun (China) 3-0                    
Joseph Cordina (Britain) beat Charly Suarez (Philippines) 2-1           
Hurshid Tojibaev (Uzbekistan) beat Hakan Erseker (Qatar) 3-0            
Carlos Balderas Jr (U.S.) beat Berik Abdrakhmanov (Kazakhstan) 3-0      
Daisuke Narimatsu (Japan) beat Luis Cabrera (Venezuela) 2-1             
Carmine Tommasone (Italy) beat Lindolfo Delgado (Mexico) 3-0

