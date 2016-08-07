版本:
Olympics-Boxing-Men's light heavyweight last 32 results

Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic boxing men's light heavyweight last 32 results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
Sunday, 7 August
Mikhail Dauhaliavets (Belarus) beat Valentino Manfredonia (Italy) 2-1 
Sunday, 7 August
Teymur Mammadov (Azerbaijan) beat Denys Solonenko (Ukraine) 3-0       
Peter Muellenberg (Netherlands) beat Ehsan Rouzbahani (Iran) 3-0      
Albert Ramirez (Venezuela) beat Petr Khamukov (Russia) 2-1            
Joshua Buatsi (Britain) beat Kennedy Katende (Uganda) 1-0             
Carlos Andres Mina (Ecuador) beat Serge Michel (Germany) 3-0          
Saturday, 6 August
Juan Carrillo (Colombia) beat Erkin Adylbek Uulu (Kyrgyzstan) 3-0     
Michel Borges (Brazil) beat Hassan N'Dam N'Jikam (Cameroon) 3-0       
Hrvoje Sep (Croatia) beat Abdelrahman Salah Araby (Egypt) 2-1         
Mehmet Nadir Unal (Turkey) beat Hassan Saada (Morocco) 1-0 WO

