2016年 8月 9日 星期二 05:12 BJT

Olympics-Boxing-Men's light flyweight last 16 results

Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic boxing men's light flyweight last 16 results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
Nico Miguel Hernandez (U.S.) beat Vasiliy Egorov (Russia) 3-0         
Carlos Quipo (Ecuador) beat Gan-Erdene Gankhuyag (Mongolia) 3-0       
Birzhan Zhakypov (Kazakhstan) beat Matias Hamunyela (Namibia) 3-0     
Hasanboy Dusmatov (Uzbekistan) beat Joselito Velazquez (Mexico) 3-0   
Samuel Carmona Heredia (Spain) beat Patrick Barnes (Ireland) 2-1      
Yuberjen Martinez Rivas (Colombia) beat Rogen Ladon (Philippines) 3-0 
Peter Mungai Warui (Kenya) beat Lv Bin (China) 2-1                    
Joahnys Argilagos Perez (Cuba) beat Galal Yafai (Britain) 2-1

