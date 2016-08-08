版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 9日 星期二 05:39 BJT

Olympics-Boxing-Men's welterweight last 32 results

Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic boxing men's welterweight last 32 results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
Monday, 8 August
Joshua Kelly (Britain) beat Walid Sedik Mohamed (Egypt) 3-0          
Vincenzo Mangiacapre (Italy) beat Juan Pablo Romero (Mexico) 2-1     
Gabriel Maestre (Venezuela) beat Arajik Marutjan (Germany) 2-1       
Simeon Chamov (Bulgaria) beat Onur Sipal (Turkey) 3-0                
Sunday, 7 August
Saylom Ardee (Thailand) beat Pavel Kastramin (Belarus) 2-1           
Souleymane Cissokho (France) beat Balazs Bacskai (Hungary) 3-0       
Vladimir Margaryan (Armenia) beat Winston Hill (Fiji) 3-0            
Shakhram Giyasov (Uzbekistan) beat Youba Sissokho Ndiaye (Spain) 3-0 
Eimantas Stanionis (Lithuania) beat Liu Wei (China) 3-0              
Steven Donnelly (Ireland) beat Zohir Kedache (Algeria) 3-0           
Tuvshinbat Byamba (Mongolia) beat Alberto Palmetta (Argentina) 3-0   
Rayton Okwiri (Kenya) beat Andrey Zamkovoy (Russia) 2-1

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐