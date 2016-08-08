版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 9日 星期二 06:18 BJT

Olympics-Boxing-Men's middleweight last 32 results

Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic boxing men's middleweight last 32 results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
Zhanibek Alimkhanuly (Kazakhstan) beat Anthony Fowler (Britain) 3-0   
Marlo Delgado Suarez (Ecuador) beat Endry Saavedra (Venezuela) 3-0    
Christian Mbilli Assomo (France) beat Dmytro Mytrofanov (Ukraine) 3-0 
Zoltan Harcsa (Hungary) beat Arslanbek Achilov (Turkmenistan) 2-1

