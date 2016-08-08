版本:
Olympics-Boxing-Men's heavyweight last 16 results

Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic boxing men's heavyweight last 16 results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
Erislandy Savon (Cuba) beat Lawrence Okolie (Britain) 3-0               
Yamil Peralta (Argentina) beat David Graf (Germany) 2-1                 
Kennedy St Pierre (Mauritius) beat Chouaib Bouloudinats (Algeria) 2-1   
Vassiliy Levit (Kazakhstan) beat Yu Fengkai (China) 1-0                 
Abdulkadir Abdullayev (Azerbaijan) beat Paul Omba Biongolo (France) 1-0 
Rustam Tulaganov (Uzbekistan) beat Julio Castillo (Ecuador) 3-0         
Clemente Russo (Italy) beat Hassen Chaktami (Tunisia) 3-0               
Evgeny Tishchenko (Russia) beat Juan Goncalves Nogueira (Brazil) 3-0

