Olympics-Boxing-Men's lightweight last 16 results

Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Olympic boxing men's lightweight last 16 results in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
Albert Selimov (Azerbaijan) beat David Oliver Joyce (Ireland) 3-0       
Sofiane Oumiha (France) beat Amnat Ruenroeng (Thailand) 1-0 TKO         
Reda Benbaziz (Algeria) beat Adlan Abdurashidov (Russia) 3-0            
Dorjnyambuu Otgondalai (Mongolia) beat Enrico La Cruz (Netherlands) 2-1 
Robson Conceicao (Brazil) beat Anvar Yunusov (Tajikistan) 1-0 TKO       
Hurshid Tojibaev (Uzbekistan) beat Joseph Cordina (Britain) 2-0         
Carlos Balderas Jr (U.S.) beat Daisuke Narimatsu (Japan) 3-0            
Lazaro Alvarez (Cuba) beat Carmine Tommasone (Italy) 3-0

