Olympics-Boxing-Men's middleweight last 32 results

Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Olympic boxing men's middleweight last 32 results in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
Tuesday, 9 August
Daniel Lewis (Australia) beat Tomasz Jablonski (Poland) 2-1                         
Onder Sipal (Turkey) beat Benny Muziyo (Zambia) 2-1                                 
Vikas Krishan (India) beat Charles Conwell (U.S.) 3-0                               
Hosam Abdin (Egypt) beat Merven Clair (Mauritius) 3-0                               
Dieudonne Wilfred Seyi Ntsengue (Cameroon) beat Jorge Vivas Palacios (Colombia) 2-1 
Misael Rodriguez (Mexico) beat Abdulridha Waheed (Iraq) 3-0                         
Kamran Shakhsuvarly (Azerbaijan) beat Zhao Minggang (China) 3-0                     
Ilyas Abbadi (Algeria) beat Mpi Anauel Ngamissengue (Congo) 3-0                     
Monday, 8 August
Zhanibek Alimkhanuly (Kazakhstan) beat Anthony Fowler (Britain) 3-0                 
Marlo Delgado Suarez (Ecuador) beat Endry Saavedra (Venezuela) 3-0                  
Christian Mbilli Assomo (France) beat Dmytro Mytrofanov (Ukraine) 3-0               
Zoltan Harcsa (Hungary) beat Arslanbek Achilov (Turkmenistan) 2-1

