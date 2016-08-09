Olympics-Boxing-Men's middleweight last 32 results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Olympic boxing men's middleweight last 32 results in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. Tuesday, 9 August Daniel Lewis (Australia) beat Tomasz Jablonski (Poland) 2-1 Onder Sipal (Turkey) beat Benny Muziyo (Zambia) 2-1 Vikas Krishan (India) beat Charles Conwell (U.S.) 3-0 Hosam Abdin (Egypt) beat Merven Clair (Mauritius) 3-0 Dieudonne Wilfred Seyi Ntsengue (Cameroon) beat Jorge Vivas Palacios (Colombia) 2-1 Misael Rodriguez (Mexico) beat Abdulridha Waheed (Iraq) 3-0 Kamran Shakhsuvarly (Azerbaijan) beat Zhao Minggang (China) 3-0 Ilyas Abbadi (Algeria) beat Mpi Anauel Ngamissengue (Congo) 3-0 Monday, 8 August Zhanibek Alimkhanuly (Kazakhstan) beat Anthony Fowler (Britain) 3-0 Marlo Delgado Suarez (Ecuador) beat Endry Saavedra (Venezuela) 3-0 Christian Mbilli Assomo (France) beat Dmytro Mytrofanov (Ukraine) 3-0 Zoltan Harcsa (Hungary) beat Arslanbek Achilov (Turkmenistan) 2-1
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.