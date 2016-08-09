版本:
Olympics-Boxing-Men's super heavyweight last 32 results

Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Olympic boxing men's super heavyweight last 32 results in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
Magomedrasul Majidov (Azerbaijan) beat Mohammed Arjaoui (Morocco) 3-0            
Clayton Laurent (Virgin Islands (United States)) beat Erik Pfeifer (Germany) 2-1

