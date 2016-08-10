版本:
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 11日 星期四

UPDATE 2-Olympics-Boxing-Men's light flyweight quarterfinal results

Aug 10 (Gracenote) - Olympic boxing men's light flyweight quarterfinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. 
Nico Miguel Hernandez (U.S.) beat Carlos Quipo (Ecuador) 3-0               
Hasanboy Dusmatov (Uzbekistan) beat Birzhan Zhakypov (Kazakhstan) 3-0      
Yuberjen Martinez Rivas (Colombia) beat Samuel Carmona Heredia (Spain) 2-1 
Joahnys Argilagos Perez (Cuba) beat Peter Mungai Warui (Kenya) 3-0

