版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 11日 星期四 07:22 BJT

UPDATE 3-Olympics-Boxing-Men's heavyweight quarterfinal results

Aug 10 (Gracenote) - Olympic boxing men's heavyweight quarterfinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. 
Erislandy Savon (Cuba) beat Yamil Peralta (Argentina) 3-0                 
Vassiliy Levit (Kazakhstan) beat Kennedy St Pierre (Mauritius) 3-0        
Rustam Tulaganov (Uzbekistan) beat Abdulkadir Abdullayev (Azerbaijan) 3-0 
Evgeny Tishchenko (Russia) beat Clemente Russo (Italy) 3-0

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐