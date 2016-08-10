版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 11日 星期四 05:22 BJT

Olympics-Boxing-Men's bantamweight last 32 results

Aug 10 (Gracenote) - Olympic boxing men's bantamweight last 32 results in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. 
Robenilson de Jesus (Brazil) beat Fahem Hammachi (Algeria) 2-1            
Erdenebat Tsendbaatar (Mongolia) beat Benson Njangiru (Kenya) 3-0         
Dzmitry Asanau (Belarus) beat Hector Luis Garcia (Dominican Republic) 2-1 
Vladimir Nikitin (Russia) beat Boe Warawara (Vanuatu) 3-0                 
Chatchai Butdee (Thailand) beat Qais Ashfaq (Britain) 3-0                 
Aram Avagyan (Armenia) beat Arashi Morisaka (Japan) 2-1

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐