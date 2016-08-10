版本:
Olympics-Boxing-Men's light welterweight last 32 results

Aug 10 (Gracenote) - Olympic boxing men's light welterweight last 32 results in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. 
Gary Russell (U.S.) beat Richardson Hitchins (Haiti) 3-0                              
Manoj Kumar (India) beat Evaldas Petrauskas (Lithuania) 2-1                           
Fazliddin Gaibnazarov (Uzbekistan) beat Dival Forele Malonga Dzaiamou (Congo) 1-0 TKO 
Hu Qianxun (China) beat Raul Curiel Garcia (Mexico) 1-0 WO                            
Hovhannes Bachkov (Armenia) beat Luis Arcon (Venezuela) 2-1                           
Battarsukh Chinzorig (Mongolia) beat Thulasi Tharumalingam (Qatar) 3-0

