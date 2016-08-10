版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 11日 星期四 07:00 BJT

Olympics-Boxing-Men's light heavyweight last 16 results

Aug 10 (Gracenote) - Olympic boxing men's light heavyweight last 16 results in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. 
Carlos Andres Mina (Ecuador) beat Joseph Ward (Ireland) 2-1    
Mathieu Bauderlique (France) beat Juan Carrillo (Colombia) 3-0 
Michel Borges (Brazil) beat Hrvoje Sep (Croatia) 3-0           
Julio Cesar La Cruz (Cuba) beat Mehmet Nadir Unal (Turkey) 3-0

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐