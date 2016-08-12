版本:
UPDATE 1-Olympics-Boxing-Men's light flyweight semifinal results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic boxing men's light flyweight semifinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Hasanboy Dusmatov (Uzbekistan) beat Nico Miguel Hernandez (U.S.) 3-0       
Yuberjen Martinez Rivas (Colombia) beat Joahnys Argilagos Perez (Cuba) 2-1

