2016年 8月 13日

UPDATE 2-Olympics-Boxing-Men's lightweight quarterfinal results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic boxing men's lightweight quarterfinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Sofiane Oumiha (France) beat Albert Selimov (Azerbaijan) 3-0       
Dorjnyambuu Otgondalai (Mongolia) beat Reda Benbaziz (Algeria) 3-0 
Robson Conceicao (Brazil) beat Hurshid Tojibaev (Uzbekistan) 3-0   
Lazaro Alvarez (Cuba) beat Carlos Balderas Jr (U.S.) 3-0

