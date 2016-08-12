版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 13日 星期六 06:49 BJT

Olympics-Boxing-Men's middleweight last 16 results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic boxing men's middleweight last 16 results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Bektemir Melikuziev (Uzbekistan) beat Daniel Lewis (Australia) 3-0       
Vikas Krishan (India) beat Onder Sipal (Turkey) 3-0                      
Hosam Abdin (Egypt) beat Dieudonne Wilfred Seyi Ntsengue (Cameroon) 3-0  
Misael Rodriguez (Mexico) beat Michael O'Reilly (Ireland) 1-0 WO         
Kamran Shakhsuvarly (Azerbaijan) beat Artem Chebotarev (Russia) 2-1      
Zhanibek Alimkhanuly (Kazakhstan) beat Ilyas Abbadi (Algeria) 3-0        
Christian Mbilli Assomo (France) beat Marlo Delgado Suarez (Ecuador) 2-1 
Arlen Lopez Cardona (Cuba) beat Zoltan Harcsa (Hungary) 1-0 TKO

