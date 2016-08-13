版本:
UPDATE 3-Olympics-Boxing-Men's welterweight quarterfinal results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic boxing men's welterweight quarterfinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Daniyar Yeleussinov (Kazakhstan) beat Gabriel Maestre (Venezuela) 3-0 
Souleymane Cissokho (France) beat Saylom Ardee (Thailand) 3-0         
Shakhram Giyasov (Uzbekistan) beat Roniel Iglesias (Cuba) 3-0         
Mohammed Rabii (Morocco) beat Steven Donnelly (Ireland) 2-1

