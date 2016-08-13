版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 14日 星期日 06:11 BJT

UPDATE 1-Olympics-Boxing-Men's heavyweight semifinal results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic boxing men's heavyweight semifinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Vassiliy Levit (Kazakhstan) beat Erislandy Savon (Cuba) 3-0       
Evgeny Tishchenko (Russia) beat Rustam Tulaganov (Uzbekistan) 3-0

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐