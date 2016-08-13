版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 14日 星期日 05:24 BJT

Olympics-Boxing-Men's flyweight last 32 results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic boxing men's flyweight last 32 results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Achraf Kharroubi (Morocco) beat Moroke Mokhotho (Lesotho) 3-0                   
Narek Abgaryan (Armenia) beat Ronald Serugo (Uganda) 2-1                        
Hu Jianguan (China) beat Selcuk Eker (Turkey) 2-1                               
Elias Emigdio (Mexico) beat Enkh-Amar Kharkhuu (Mongolia) 3-0                   
Elie Konki (France) beat Hamza Touba (Germany) 3-0                              
Daniel Asenov (Bulgaria) beat Fernando Martinez (Argentina) 2-1                 
Yoel Finol (Venezuela) beat Leonel De Los Santos Nunez (Dominican Republic) 3-0 
Antonio Vargas (U.S.) beat Juliao Henriques Neto (Brazil) 2-0                   
Shakhobidin Zoirov (Uzbekistan) beat Brendan Irvine (Ireland) 3-0               
Olzhas Sattibayev (Kazakhstan) beat Jeyvier Cintron Ocasio (Puerto Rico) 2-1

