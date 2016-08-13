Olympics-Boxing-Men's flyweight last 32 results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic boxing men's flyweight last 32 results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. Achraf Kharroubi (Morocco) beat Moroke Mokhotho (Lesotho) 3-0 Narek Abgaryan (Armenia) beat Ronald Serugo (Uganda) 2-1 Hu Jianguan (China) beat Selcuk Eker (Turkey) 2-1 Elias Emigdio (Mexico) beat Enkh-Amar Kharkhuu (Mongolia) 3-0 Elie Konki (France) beat Hamza Touba (Germany) 3-0 Daniel Asenov (Bulgaria) beat Fernando Martinez (Argentina) 2-1 Yoel Finol (Venezuela) beat Leonel De Los Santos Nunez (Dominican Republic) 3-0 Antonio Vargas (U.S.) beat Juliao Henriques Neto (Brazil) 2-0 Shakhobidin Zoirov (Uzbekistan) beat Brendan Irvine (Ireland) 3-0 Olzhas Sattibayev (Kazakhstan) beat Jeyvier Cintron Ocasio (Puerto Rico) 2-1
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.