Olympics-Boxing-Men's super heavyweight last 16 results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic boxing men's super heavyweight last 16 results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Ivan Dychko (Kazakhstan) beat Magomedrasul Majidov (Azerbaijan) 3-0          
Efe Ajagba (Nigeria) beat Nigel Paul (Trinidad and Tobago) 1-0               
Bakhodir Jalolov (Uzbekistan) beat Edgar Munoz (Venezuela) 1-0 TKO           
Joseph Joyce (Britain) beat Davilson Dos Santos Morais (Cape Verde) 1-0 TKO  
Filip Hrgovic (Croatia) beat Ali Demirezen (Turkey) 3-0                      
Lenier Pero (Cuba) beat Guido Vianello (Italy) 3-0                           
Hussein Iashaish (Jordan) beat Mihai Nistor (Romania) 2-1                    
Tony Yoka (France) beat Clayton Laurent (Virgin Islands (United States)) 3-0

