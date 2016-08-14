版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 15日 星期一 05:53 BJT

UPDATE 1-Olympics-Boxing-Men's lightweight semifinal results

Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Olympic boxing men's lightweight semifinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
Sofiane Oumiha (France) beat Dorjnyambuu Otgondalai (Mongolia) 3-0 
Robson Conceicao (Brazil) beat Lazaro Alvarez (Cuba) 3-0

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐