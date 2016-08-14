版本:
UPDATE 3-Olympics-Boxing-Men's light heavyweight quarterfinal results

Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Olympic boxing men's light heavyweight quarterfinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
Adilbek Niyazymbetov (Kazakhstan) beat Teymur Mammadov (Azerbaijan) 3-0 
Joshua Buatsi (Britain) beat Abdelhafid Benchabla (Algeria) 3-0         
Mathieu Bauderlique (France) beat Carlos Andres Mina (Ecuador) 1-0 TKO  
Julio Cesar La Cruz (Cuba) beat Michel Borges (Brazil) 3-0

