2016年 8月 15日 星期一

Olympics-Boxing-Men's light flyweight final results

Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Olympic boxing men's light flyweight final result in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
Hasanboy Dusmatov (Uzbekistan) beat Yuberjen Martinez Rivas (Colombia) 3-0

