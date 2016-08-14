版本:
Olympics-Boxing-Men's bantamweight last 16 results

Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Olympic boxing men's bantamweight last 16 results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
Murodjon Akhmadaliev (Uzbekistan) beat Kairat Yeraliyev (Kazakhstan) 3-0 
Alberto Melian (Argentina) beat Bilel M'Hamdi (Tunisia) 3-0              
Robeisy Eloy Ramirez Carrazana (Cuba) beat Mohamed Hamout (Morocco) 2-1  
Zhang Jiawei (China) beat Ham Sang-Myeong (South Korea) 3-0              
Shakur Stevenson (U.S.) beat Robenilson de Jesus (Brazil) 3-0            
Erdenebat Tsendbaatar (Mongolia) beat Dzmitry Asanau (Belarus) 2-1       
Vladimir Nikitin (Russia) beat Chatchai Butdee (Thailand) 2-1            
Michael Conlan (Ireland) beat Aram Avagyan (Armenia) 3-0

