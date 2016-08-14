版本:
Olympics-Boxing-Men's light welterweight last 16 results

Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Olympic boxing men's light welterweight last 16 results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
Yasnier Toledo Lopez (Cuba) beat Pat McCormack (Britain) 2-1       
Collazo Sotomayor (Azerbaijan) beat Hassan Amzile (France) 2-1     
Batuhan Gozgec (Turkey) beat Joedison Teixeira (Brazil) 3-0        
Artem Harutyunyan (Germany) beat Artur Biyarslanov (Canada) 2-0    
Gary Russell (U.S.) beat Wuttichai Masuk (Thailand) 2-1            
Fazliddin Gaibnazarov (Uzbekistan) beat Manoj Kumar (India) 3-0    
Hu Qianxun (China) beat Hovhannes Bachkov (Armenia) 2-1            
Vitaly Dunaytsev (Russia) beat Battarsukh Chinzorig (Mongolia) 3-0

