UPDATE 1-Olympics-Boxing-Men's flyweight last 16 results

Aug 15 (Gracenote) - Olympic boxing men's flyweight last 16 results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
Yosvani Veitia Soto (Cuba) beat Achraf Kharroubi (Morocco) 3-0        
Hu Jianguan (China) beat Narek Abgaryan (Armenia) 3-0                 
Ceiber Avila (Colombia) beat Elias Emigdio (Mexico) 3-0               
Misha Aloian (Russia) beat Elie Konki (France) 3-0                    
Mohamed Flissi (Algeria) beat Daniel Asenov (Bulgaria) 3-0            
Yoel Finol (Venezuela) beat Muhammad Ali (Britain) 3-0                
Shakhobidin Zoirov (Uzbekistan) beat Antonio Vargas (U.S.) 3-0        
Elvin Mamishzada (Azerbaijan) beat Olzhas Sattibayev (Kazakhstan) 3-0

