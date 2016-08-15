版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 16日 星期二 05:53 BJT

UPDATE 1-Olympics-Boxing-Men's welterweight semifinal results

Aug 15 (Gracenote) - Olympic boxing men's welterweight semifinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
Daniyar Yeleussinov (Kazakhstan) beat Souleymane Cissokho (France) 3-0 
Shakhram Giyasov (Uzbekistan) beat Mohammed Rabii (Morocco) 3-0

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐