UPDATE 3-Olympics-Boxing-Men's middleweight quarterfinal results

Aug 15 (Gracenote) - Olympic boxing men's middleweight quarterfinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
Bektemir Melikuziev (Uzbekistan) beat Vikas Krishan (India) 3-0             
Misael Rodriguez (Mexico) beat Hosam Abdin (Egypt) 3-0                      
Kamran Shakhsuvarly (Azerbaijan) beat Zhanibek Alimkhanuly (Kazakhstan) 2-1 
Arlen Lopez Cardona (Cuba) beat Christian Mbilli Assomo (France) 3-0

