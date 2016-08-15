版本:
Olympics-Boxing-Men's heavyweight final results

Aug 15 (Gracenote) - Olympic boxing men's heavyweight final result in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
Evgeny Tishchenko (Russia) beat Vassiliy Levit (Kazakhstan) 3-0

