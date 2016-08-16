版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 17日 星期三 04:56 BJT

UPDATE 3-Olympics-Boxing-Men's bantamweight quarterfinal results

Aug 16 (Gracenote) - Olympic boxing men's bantamweight quarterfinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
Murodjon Akhmadaliev (Uzbekistan) beat Alberto Melian (Argentina) 1-0 TKO 
Robeisy Eloy Ramirez Carrazana (Cuba) beat Zhang Jiawei (China) 3-0       
Shakur Stevenson (U.S.) beat Erdenebat Tsendbaatar (Mongolia) 3-0         
Vladimir Nikitin (Russia) beat Michael Conlan (Ireland) 3-0

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐