2016年 8月 17日 星期三

UPDATE 3-Olympics-Boxing-Men's light welterweight quarterfinal results

Aug 16 (Gracenote) - Olympic boxing men's light welterweight quarterfinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
Collazo Sotomayor (Azerbaijan) beat Yasnier Toledo Lopez (Cuba) 3-0 
Artem Harutyunyan (Germany) beat Batuhan Gozgec (Turkey) 3-0        
Fazliddin Gaibnazarov (Uzbekistan) beat Gary Russell (U.S.) 2-1     
Vitaly Dunaytsev (Russia) beat Hu Qianxun (China) 3-0

