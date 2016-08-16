版本:
UPDATE 1-Olympics-Boxing-Men's light heavyweight semifinal results

Aug 16 (Gracenote) - Olympic boxing men's light heavyweight semifinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
Adilbek Niyazymbetov (Kazakhstan) beat Joshua Buatsi (Britain) 3-0 
Julio Cesar La Cruz (Cuba) beat Mathieu Bauderlique (France) 3-0

