版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 17日 星期三 06:21 BJT

UPDATE 3-Olympics-Boxing-Men's super heavyweight quarterfinal results

Aug 16 (Gracenote) - Olympic boxing men's super heavyweight quarterfinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
Ivan Dychko (Kazakhstan) beat Efe Ajagba (Nigeria) 3-0        
Joseph Joyce (Britain) beat Bakhodir Jalolov (Uzbekistan) 3-0 
Filip Hrgovic (Croatia) beat Lenier Pero (Cuba) 1-0 TKO       
Tony Yoka (France) beat Hussein Iashaish (Jordan) 3-0

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐