Olympics-Cuba's Ramirez qualifies for Rio boxing tournament

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
June 23 Olympic flyweight boxing champion Robeisy Ramirez finally made sure of his place at the Rio Games on Thursday after reaching the bantamweight semi-finals at the last amateur qualifying tournament in Azerbaijan.
Ramirez, gold medallist at London 2012, had been forced to travel to Baku for a last chance of making the grade after failing to clinch a spot in the continental qualifiers for the Americas.
The 22-year-old beat Kenyan Benson Gicharu Njangiru 3-0 in the quarter-finals, with the top four in Baku sure of going to Brazil.
Britain's Pat McCormack and Josh Kelly also qualified for Rio in the light-welterweight and welterweight categories.
Britain now has boxers qualified in all 10 men's weight divisions, closing the door to any professionals, and two in the women's competition in what will be the country's biggest Olympic team yet.
Amateur boxing's governing body AIBA has allowed professionals to compete in Rio, but they must qualify at a tournament in Venezuela next month and only in divisions where their countries have not yet already secured slots. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.