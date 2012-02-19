Olympics-Skirts optional for women boxers at London Games

Feb 19 Women boxers will have the choice
of wearing skirts or shorts in the ring at this year's London
Olympics, the sport's world governing body said on Sunday.
A spokesman for the International Amateur Boxing Association
(AIBA) said the executive committee would vote "in the next few
days" on the proposed solution to what has become a
controversial issue.
AIBA president Ching-Kuo Wu of Taiwan told a world
conference on women and sport in Los Angeles on Saturday that
female fighters would not be forced to wear skirts.
"Some women want to wear shorts and some want to wear
skirts," he said. "So the decision we have made is that we shall
make it optional because many boxers are undecided."
Women's boxing is making its Olympic debut at the London
Games in July and August with three gold medals on offer.
Several women boxers have criticised attempts to encourage
them to wear skirts for what seemed to be purely aesthetic
reasons. The women were offered skirts for the first time at the
2010 world championships in Barbados.
Romanian and Polish women boxers wore skirts at the European
championships in Romania in 2010, with the Poles making them
compulsory.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by...)