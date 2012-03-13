Olympics-Thailand's bad-boy boxer shuns London for pro ranks

| BANGKOK, March 13
BANGKOK, March 13 Thailand's former
Olympic boxing champion Manus Boonjumnong has shunned an
opportunity to compete at the London Games, instead opting to
clean up his bad boy image, turn professional and take on
Filipino phenomenon Manny Pacquiao.
Renowned in Thailand for his party lifestyle and addiction
to gambling and girls, Manus told Reuters on Tuesday he had lost
sight of his Olympic dream after bitter rows with his coaches
and ugly media headlines about his wayward antics.
"I'm sorry for all Thais who want me to fight but I can't go
to the Olympics and fight without spirit," Manus said in an
interview at a suburban Bangkok coffee shop.
"It's regrettable, but sometimes, when an athlete doesn't
have the heart, he'll be depressed and there'll be no success,
so I've decided to quit amateur boxing with honour. Whether
right or wrong, it's my decision."
Manus, 31, shot to fame in 2004 when he won the
light-welterweight (64kg) gold medal in Athens and famously
broke down in tears when he received a congratulatory phone call
from Thailand's revered King Bhumibol Adulyadej.
However, after lavish celebrations in the wake of his
triumph, he gained a reputation for being an ill-disciplined
playboy, squandering much of the $600,000 his gold medal earned
him on drinking, betting on soccer and entertaining women.
REFORMED CHARACTER
Thailand's boxing chiefs worked hard to straighten Manus out
by sending him into exile to train at a boxing bootcamp in Cuba
without money or credit cards, then persuading him to become a
Buddhist monk for a few weeks.
Manus enjoyed a spectacular rebirth, at least for a while.
He won gold at the 2006 Asian Games and followed up with a
silver medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, where he lost out to
Dominican Felix Diaz after breezing through earlier rounds.
Now, he says his delinquent days are over.
He no longer drinks alcohol, plans to marry his long-term
girlfriend and open a humble grocery business in northern
Thailand, investing his Olympic medal earnings that are remitted
to him in monthly trickles to stop him from going off the rails.
"I've quit everything," said Manus, accompanied by his
bespectacled girlfriend and dressed in a polo shirt with a bunny
logo on the chest and "Playboy" emblazoned across the back.
"I just want a normal life."
But the former kickboxer, whose speed, agility and cocky
showmanlike antics have won him many admirers, will delay his
retirement from the ring a little longer to pursue a new dream.
He plans to turn professional in the United States and has
his sights set on a date with Pacquiao, a man widely regarded as
the world's best pound-for-pound boxer having won titles in
eight different weight divisions.
"Just wait and see, in the next few months, you'll see me
turn pro," said Manus, who will need to shed some of his 75kg
body weight to compete in his preferred super-welterweight
(66.7-69.9kg) division.
"My target is Pacquiao and I want someone to set that up for
me," he said.
(Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by John O'Brien)