Olympics-Britain, Russia grab places in women's boxing

May 19 Britain and Russia grabbed quota places in each of the three weight categories in women's boxing which makes its Olympic debut in London this year, the International Boxing Association (AIBA) said on Saturday.

In all, 25 quota places in three weight categories - 51kg, 60kg and 75kg - were awarded after the conclusion of the women's world championships in Qinhuangdao, China.

United States, Brazil, Tunisia, China and New Zealand bagged two places each from the tournament's regional quota.

Irish boxer Katie Taylor capped her Olympic qualification by winning her fourth 60kg title, beating Russian Sofya Ochigava in the industrial port city of China to boost her London prospects.

England's Savannah Marshall will also fancy her chances of winning a gold in London after defeating Azerbaijan's Elena Vystropova to win the 75kg title.h

Compatriot Nicola Adams secured a berth for London, despite losing to local favourite Cancan Ren in the 51kg final.

Natasha Jonas, who won the 60kg bronze, was the other English woman boxer to win a quota place for London.

Venezuela, Poland, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Nigeria, Azerbaijan and Australia won one regional quota place each. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Ed Osmond)