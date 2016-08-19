版本:
中国
2016年 8月 20日 星期六 03:13 BJT

UPDATE 1-Olympics-Boxing-Women's middleweight semifinal results

Aug 19 (Gracenote) - Olympic boxing women's middleweight semifinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Nouchka Fontijn (Netherlands) beat Li Qian (China) 2-1         
Claressa Shields (U.S.) beat Dariga Shakimova (Kazakhstan) 3-0

