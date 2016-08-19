版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 20日

Olympics-Boxing-Women's lightweight final results

Aug 19 (Gracenote) - Olympic boxing women's lightweight final result in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Estelle Mossely (France) beat Yin Junhua (China) 2-1

