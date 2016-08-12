版本:
中国
2016年 8月 13日

Olympics-Boxing-Women's flyweight last 16 results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic boxing women's flyweight last 16 results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Sarah Ourahmoune (France) beat Zohra Ez Zahraoui (Morocco) 3-0                      
Ingrid Valencia (Colombia) beat Judith Mbougnade (Central African Republic) 1-0 TKO 
Mandy Bujold (Canada) beat Yodgoroy Mirzaeva (Uzbekistan) 3-0                       
Tetyana Kob (Ukraine) beat Stanimira Petrova (Bulgaria) 2-1

