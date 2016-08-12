版本:
Olympics-Boxing-Women's lightweight last 16 results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic boxing women's lightweight last 16 results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Irma Testa (Italy) beat Shelley Watts (Australia) 2-1      
Mikaela Mayer (U.S.) beat Jennifer Chieng (Micronesia) 3-0 
Yin Junhua (China) beat Hasnaa Lachgar (Morocco) 3-0       
Mira Potkonen (Finland) beat Adriana Araujo (Brazil) 2-1

