2016年 8月 15日

Olympics-Boxing-Women's middleweight last 16 results

Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Olympic boxing women's middleweight last 16 results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
Savannah Marshall (Britain) beat Anna Laurell Nash (Sweden) 3-0 
Andreia Bandeira (Brazil) beat Atheyna Bylon (Panama) 2-1       
Dariga Shakimova (Kazakhstan) beat Ariane Fortin (Canada) 2-1   
Yaroslava Yakushina (Russia) beat Chen Nien-Chin (Taiwan) 3-0

