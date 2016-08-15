版本:
UPDATE 3-Olympics-Boxing-Women's lightweight quarterfinal results

Aug 15 (Gracenote) - Olympic boxing women's lightweight quarterfinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
Estelle Mossely (France) beat Irma Testa (Italy) 3-0       
Anastasia Belyakova (Russia) beat Mikaela Mayer (U.S.) 2-0 
Yin Junhua (China) beat Yana Alekseevna (Azerbaijan) 3-0   
Mira Potkonen (Finland) beat Katie Taylor (Ireland) 2-1

