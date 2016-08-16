版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 17日 星期三 04:31 BJT

UPDATE 3-Olympics-Boxing-Women's flyweight quarterfinal results

Aug 16 (Gracenote) - Olympic boxing women's flyweight quarterfinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
Sarah Ourahmoune (France) beat Zhaina Shekerbekova (Kazakhstan) 3-0 
Ingrid Valencia (Colombia) beat Peamwilai Laopeam (Thailand) 3-0    
Ren Cancan (China) beat Mandy Bujold (Canada) 3-0                   
Nicola Adams (Britain) beat Tetyana Kob (Ukraine) 3-0

