FEATURE-Olympics-Spanish women boxers build London dreams on luck and pluck

| LOS ALCAZARES, Spain, April 13
LOS ALCAZARES, Spain, April 13 In an isolated
spot on the coast of south-east Spain dotted with characterless
golf resorts and sprawling fruit farms, a small group of
dedicated women boxers and their male coach are chasing their
Olympic dream.
The five young fighters, based at a high-performance sports
centre next to a salty lagoon called Mar Menor, are training
hard ahead of next month's world championships in Qinhuangdao,
China, where competition will be fierce for the precious 24
qualification slots - eight in each of the three weight
categories - for this year's summer Games.
Women's boxing will make its Olympic debut in London and
while the Spanish hopefuls know how tough it would be to even
qualify, they are filled with pride that the sport they have
dedicated their lives to is finally getting the recognition.
"It's a historic moment," Yasmina Musa Amakhtari, who fights
in the flyweight category, told Reuters after a light morning
training session in the centre's converted gymnasium.
"In my opinion it should have been done much earlier," the
24-year-old from Torremolinos added. "I think it will raise the
sport's profile and encourage more women to get involved."
A three-times national champion whose parents are from the
autonomous Spanish city of Melilla on the north coast of
Morocco, Amakhtari started boxing to keep herself fit but with
time and success, she decided to make it a career despite the
initial resistance from her family and friends.
"At the beginning they saw it as a very aggressive sport but
I showed them more about what boxing involves and they changed
their minds," she said with a smile.
Amakhtari and her compatriots will need all the luck in
Qinhuangdao where being paired with a world champion in the
first round could mean early elimination.
"It's going to be very difficult because boxers in other
countries have been competing for many years, whereas here in
Spain we did not set up the team until we knew the Olympic
weights," she said.
"They have a big advantage because of that but nothing is
impossible and anything can happen.
"If we have good fortune in the draw then one of us could
qualify but it's all a matter of luck as you could get a world
champion straight off."
MILLION DOLLAR BABY
Women boxers have been struggling for decades to win the
same recognition as their male counterparts and were rewarded in
August 2009 when the International Olympic Committee (IOC)
announced they would be able to compete in London.
The sport also got a boost from the publicity around Clint
Eastwood's 2004 Oscar-winning film "Million Dollar Baby" on a
female boxer and her trainer.
Even though the International Boxing Association (AIBA) had
been staging women's world championships since 2001, it remained
the only sport in the summer Games in which no women were
involved, although it was included as a demonstration event in
1904.
World championships are staged every two years and around
130 nations have registered competitive female boxers.
The AIBA rules are the same as the men's version of the
sport with minor exceptions.
Boxers aged 18 or older have to provide a medical
certificate stating they are not pregnant before they can fight
and they are allowed, although not obliged, to wear breast and
pubic protectors. Men must wear a cup protector for their
genitals.
As his charges worked out with punch bags and skipping
ropes, Spain coach Jose Gutierrez, a six-times national
champion, hoped at least one would clinch a berth for London.
However, as with many minority sports in countries
struggling through the global financial crisis, money is tight
and Gutierrez said a lack of funds had prevented the team from
competing in as many tournaments as he would have liked.
"The economic issue is the biggest problem we have," the
36-year-old from Cordoba told Reuters.
"We cannot box as much as we want to and in the long term
you notice the impact.
"But I have faith in my girls. We have already been to one
world championships and with a positive draw and with the level
they have I think they are going to get to China in good shape."
Gutierrez said Spain's brightest prospect is probably Tamara
Garcia, a sturdy 23-year-old born in Buenos Aires who will
compete in the 69-75 kg middleweight division.
The soft-spoken boxer, who lists Muhammad Ali and his
daughter Laila as inspirations, is realistic about her chances
of qualification.
"It's going to be tough but anything can happen and hope is
the last thing you lose," she told Reuters.
"The difficult thing is to qualify. Once you are in there is
always a chance (to win a medal)."
