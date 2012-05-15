Olympics-Irish boxing queen Taylor on course for London

| QINHUANGDAO, China
QINHUANGDAO, China May 15 Ireland's boxing
golden girl Katie Taylor tried hard to stay on message at the
women's world championships on Tuesday but was unable to
completely suppress her excitement at moving closer to Olympic
qualification.
The mantra of the 25-year-old and her team in Qinhuangdao is
that she is intent, first and foremost, on winning the
lightweight world title for the fourth time in succession this
week.
Doubling as the qualifiers for the debut of women's boxing
at the Olympics have, however, transformed the championships in
this industrial port city.
Taylor, also a five-times European champion, looks set to be
one of the faces of the London Games and television cameras
crowded around her after she reached the quarter-finals by
stopping Kazakh Saida Khassenova in the fourth round.
"She was a really good opponent, I didn't expect to stop her
(but) it was another great performance and I'm one step closer
to the Olympics, I'm absolutely delighted," Taylor said in her
soft Wicklow accent.
Asked directly about the Olympics, however, and Taylor
quickly reverted to her title-chasing mantra.
"I'm not thinking about it at the moment, I'm here to win
the competition one fight at a time," she said. "I'm one step
closer, I'm in the last eight and I'm just focusing on that
fight at the moment."
Eight women each from the flyweight, lightweight and
middlewight classes will qualify from the championships for the
Olympics but regional quotas mean the full picture might not
become clear until Friday's semi-finals.
Top seed in the lightweight draw, Taylor is almost certain
to get through to that stage at least and it was not long before
she was again drawn to look beyond this week to the July 27-Aug.
12 Olympics.
"It means everything to me, it's a dream," she said. "It
will be a dream come true for me. This is what boxing's all
about, it's the biggest stage of all and it would be an honour
to represent my country there."
It was left to her father and coach Peter, a former Irish
amateur boxing champion, to return to the message that the
championships were an end in themselves.
"Katie's won this world title three times, it belongs to
her," he said. "We've lent it to them for 10 days for the
tournament and we're taking it back."
Taylor was keen to emphasise that his daughter's
achievements since she took up boxing under his guidance at the
age of 12 went far beyond her collection of titles.
"I run the boxing club where I am and so at the time I had
no concerns about it," he said. "At the time there was no
structure for women's boxing in Ireland and Katie's pioneered
the way for female boxing, she's made their path a little bit
easier."
As befits a three-times world champion, Taylor was again one
of the more impressive performers on the third day of action at
the championships.
FLURRY OF BLOWS
After opening the fight with a few cautious jabs with her
left, Taylor was soon unleashing flurries of punches that forced
her opponent onto the back foot.
A punishing left hook halfway through the second round led
to a first standing count for the Kazakh and by the end of the
third round Taylor's powerful left-right combinations had given
her a 20-8 lead.
Such was her command that she even found time to launch into
an "Ali shuffle", the result of her coaching team's exhortation
that she have fun in the ring.
"The coach just said go out an enjoy myself so I was trying
out a few little things but I didn't what I was doing half the
time," she laughed.
The end of the fight came amid another flurry of punches
midway through the fourth round, although the cheers that rang
around the arena came from the partisan crowd supporting China's
Dong Cheng in the other ring.
It is unlikely that Taylor will be similarly upstaged in
London, however, as her celebrity goes well beyond the shores of
the Emerald Isle.
Already one of Ireland's best loved athletes - she ranked
only behind rugby union great Brian O'Driscoll in one recent
survey - she has met U.S President Barack Obama at the White
House and starred in a rap video with Tinie Tempah.
The pressure for her to succeed was always likely to be most
intense in her home country, which has not won an Olympic gold
medal since the 1996 Games in Atlanta.
"The expectation was there when we came here, it's there all
the time, it doesn't change much," said her father. "We try and
keep Katie away from it all to tell you the truth."