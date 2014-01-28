Brazil sees $2.3 bln in public spending for Olympics projects

Former rower Grainger named chair of UK Sport
LONDON, April 21 Britain's most decorated female Olympian Katherine Grainger was named on Friday as the new chair of UK Sport.
RIO DE JANEIRO Jan 28 Brazil's government will spend 5.6 billion reais ($2.3 billion) on projects related exclusively to Rio de Janeiro's 2016 Olympic Games, officials said on Tuesday.
The initial estimate from Brazil's Public Olympic Authority includes spending by federal, state and municipal governments for projects carried out through both public-private partnerships and by the government alone.
The total estimate, which is due to be revised in March, does not include projects such as airports, which are not dedicated exclusively to holding the Olympics.
Last week officials said the operating budget for the Olympics and Paralympic Games in 2016 had jumped 27 percent from prior estimates to 7 billion reais, citing factors such as inflation and costs for new technology.
A quarter of the operating budget was originally supposed to come from government sources but officials said they would no longer take public money.
April 21 The government of Fiji will release new 7 Fijian dollar ($3.34) banknotes and 50 cent coins to honour the rugby sevens team that won the gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama said on Friday. The Fiji rugby team won the country's first Olympic Gold, the nation's first ever Olympics medal, by beating Great Britain 43-7 in the rugby sevens final at last year's competition.
April 20 Olympic 100 metres hurdles champion Brianna Rollins was handed a one-year suspension for failing to properly file whereabouts information for out-of-competition testing, the US Anti-Doping Agency said on Thursday.