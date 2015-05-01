Soccer-Corinthians stadium confirmed as Olympic venue

标题新闻：阿里巴巴董事局主席马云称公司今年对收购不感兴趣，更中意于合作
以上为新闻提示，路透仅提供中文标题，不就原文报导提供中文版本。欲浏览英文报导全文，请点
SAO PAULO, April 30 The city of Sao Paulo confirmed on Thursday that Corinthians arena will be used as an Olympic soccer venue after the Rio 2016 organising committee agreed to pay for the adjustments necessary to host 10 matches there at next year's Games.
Rio stepped in after both Corinthians and Sao Paulo refused to pay for alterations local media have estimated will cost 30 million reais ($10 million).
"In keeping with this compromise, the Rio 2016 committee is going to be responsible for paying for the temporary structures that will be used at the Corinthians area, in Itaquera, and for the operational costs," a statement issued by Sao Paulo said.
The impasse had cast doubt on whether the stadium, which hosted six World Cup games including the prestigious opening match last year, would be used for the Olympic soccer tournament.
The Corinthians arena will host six matches in the men's tournament and four in the women's next year. The other cities to host football games are Belo Horizonte, Brasilia, Salvador, Manaus and Rio de Janeiro. (Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
* Sponsors bring in $1 billion for IOC per quadrennium (Updates with details, quotes, background)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 China's Alibaba is not interested in acquisitions this year as it is in partnerships, Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Thursday.