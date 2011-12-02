Olympics-Joshua inspired by Harrison's boxing gold

| LONDON
LONDON Dec 2 British super-heavyweight
Anthony Joshua has Audley Harrison, rather than Lennox Lewis, as
his inspiration as he targets boxing gold at his home London
Olympics next year.
Harrison was a memorable champion at the 2000 Sydney Games
but his later lacklustre professional career proved as
forgettable as his opponents.
Lewis, who won super-heavyweight gold for Canada in 1988
before fighting professionally as a Briton, went on to become
one of the giants of the ring and undisputed heavyweight world
champion.
Joshua, speaking to reporters at a presentation for the five
British boxers who have already "punched their tickets" and
qualified for the Games, said Harrison was the bigger role model
at this stage in his career.
"A lot of people have got bad things to say about him but at
the same time, for British boxing, he kind of opened up so many
gates," said the 22-year-old, one of Britain's top hopes after
winning a silver medal at the world championships in Baku in
October.
"He was an ABA champion, a Commonwealth champion, so as an
amateur you've got to remember what he did. We're all going
through that same path now and if I could achieve those things
as an amateur...
"I know he didn't do too well as a pro, but from an amateur
stance, he's an Olympic champion as a boxer and he is British."
STAR ATTRACTION
Joshua, who beat Italy's double world and Olympic champion
Roberto Cammarelle before losing the Baku final 13-12 to home
fighter Magomedrasul Majidov, has been portrayed already by some
commentators as the "next Lennox Lewis" despite taking up the
sport only four years ago.
By his own admission, he is a natural.
"It's the Olympics that makes that journey so much more
special," he said, speaking just a stone's throw from the
Olympic Stadium on a chilly day in East London. "I am made for
it, I think.
"I am not overwhelmed by it. Sometimes I think this is what
I was supposed to do."
The man who now stands fourth in the amateur world rankings
said he was in no rush to turn pro, however, and would be
keeping his options open after the Games.
"If you win an Olympic gold, you are never a former
Olympian," he said.
"As a pro, as a heavyweight champion, once you lose the
belts you are a former heavyweight champion. But you are always
an Olympian, you can't take that away.
"I can't buy the experience that I am getting now. as soon
as I turn pro, I've got no more options.
"I am not looking to rush anything," added the London-based
boxer. "When I first got into boxing, I thought 'Yeah,
heavyweight champion of the world'. But as I got in I see that
the pros is a business. There's not so many good people in the
pro world."
The five boxers selected so far for Team GB are Joshua,
flyweight Andrew Selby, bantamweight Luke Campbell, light
welterweight Tom Stalker and welterweight Fred Evans.
Britain won three medals at the last Games in Beijing,
including a gold by middleweight James DeGale.
"The five boxers are all a credit to the squad and if they
box to their full potential then every one of them has the
talent and ability to do well and secure a medal," said boxing
team leader Rob McCracken.
"We always knew we had something special on our hands with
Anthony but his rate of progress this year, for someone who is
still relatively inexperienced, has been absolutely fantastic,"
he added of Joshua.
"As long as he continues to work hard in the gym, listen to
the coaches and develop as a boxer then he has every chance of
being a star in his hometown Olympics."
